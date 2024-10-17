The Georgian President: "If pro-European factions win the elections, I will likely be by their side"

“Interview with the President of Georgia by Politico“

In an interview with Politico, the President of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili, stated that if pro-European forces and parties supporting the Charter win the elections, she will likely be with them in any capacity to present the Charter to the European Council and ensure the start of negotiations.

In the interview, the president discussed the upcoming parliamentary elections, the policies of the “Georgian Dream,” and the “Georgian Charter” she initiated.

In response to a question regarding the “Georgian Charter” she initiated, Salome Zourabichvili expressed her “pride in the efforts to unite the opposition” and noted that if the parties that signed the Charter win, she will be alongside them to participate in the process of starting negotiations for Georgia’s accession to the European Union.

Zourabichvili also mentioned in the Politico interview that the risk of war will increase if Georgia remains isolated and without partners.

“History shows that the main risk for Georgia always comes from Russia. The risk of war will increase if Georgia remains isolated, without its partners, and when you are alone, you are weak.”

The President of Georgia also commented on the attacks from the leaders of “Georgian Dream” against Western partners.

“After such attacks, it will be very difficult for them [the ruling party ‘Georgian Dream’] to restore any relations with the European Union and American partners,” Zourabichvili said.

When asked by a journalist what she regrets the most, Salome Zourabichvili replied, “We missed the first chance to start negotiations [with the European Union].”

In the interview, Zourabichvili criticized the course of “Georgian Dream”; however, as the publication notes, the reason for the sharp turn of “Georgian Dream” away from the European path remains unclear even to the president.

According to the publication, the president’s main question to Bidzina Ivanishvili is: “Where are you leading Georgia?”

In the interview, Salome Zourabichvili noted that “it seems that Bidzina Ivanishvili’s ties with Moscow still exist and have even strengthened.”