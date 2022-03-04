fbpx
Human rights activists rally in front of Russian Embassy in Baku

Rally against Russia’s aggression in front of Russian Embassy in Baku

A rally organised by a group of Azerbaijani human rights activists was held in front of the Russian embassy in Baku. The participants demanded that Russia stop the war of occupation in Ukraine. According to one of the protesters, the local police protected the security of “Azerbaijan’s new ally”.

On March 4, a group of Azerbaijani human rights activists held a protest in front of the Russian Embassy in Baku. During the rally, participants called on Russia to end the war of occupation in Ukraine. Human rights activists chanted “End the occupation!”

Police officers did not allow the protesters to approach the embassy building due to “security measures”, Turan reported.

The organizers of the protest read out a statement near the diplomatic mission of the Russian Federation.

The statement contains a demand to immediately end the Russian occupation, completely withdraw Russian troops from Ukraine and resolve problems with neighbors at the negotiating table.

After that, the protesters handed over the statement to the police, who promised to forward it to the embassy.

Expert commentary

“Aliyev’s policemen did not allow the protest statement to be read in front of the Russian embassy to five participants of the rally. When I asked why, they said that they were “protecting the security of the embassy”. I told them that a two-minute statement by five unarmed people did not threaten it, and the real source of danger was inside this building, and that they must protect us from them.

A few days ago, thousands of people gathered in front of the Ukrainian embassy in Baku; on that day, no one thought about security.

After the action, they walked back to the office, stood in front of us, and said that we should go on the other side of the street. They offered the police to escort us, and escorted us to a taxi. We explained to them that if we wanted to, we would have done everything so discreetly that they wouldn’t even know, come and do everything. But we were not understood. We switched to our traditional methods and began to push.

Thanks to Aliyev, as he doesn’t even allow you to pass by the embassy of his ally”, one of the organizers of the protest, human rights activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev, wrote on his social media.

