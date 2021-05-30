How has Covid-19 changed university applications in Georgia?
It has been reported that approximately 38,300 students will be taking university admission tests in Georgia in 2021. The same students had to have their school classes and tutor session remotely amidst the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Some experts believe that pandemic-induced distant learning will result in significant gaps in knowledge, while others state that the outbreak of the global healthcare crisis has helped young people to become much more aware of and familiar with modern technologies.
