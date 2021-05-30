ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

How has Covid-19 changed university applications in Georgia?

messenger vk-black email copy print

It has been reported that approximately 38,300 students will be taking university admission tests in Georgia in 2021. The same students had to have their school classes and tutor session remotely amidst the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some experts believe that pandemic-induced distant learning will result in significant gaps in knowledge, while others state that the outbreak of the global healthcare crisis has helped young people to become much more aware of and familiar with modern technologies.

Most read

1

How Israeli-Palestinian fighting has divided the Azerbaijani public

2

Op-ed: how can Georgian-Abkhaz conflict be settled in the realities of today's world?

3

A scandal around 10-year-old girl in Azerbaijan

4

Belarus protests fueled by Telegram channel Nexta – what is it, how does it work?

5

10 challenges associated with introduction of inclusive education

6

What will happen next at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border?

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews