How Anna was killed

The murder of Anna Politkovskaya

In Russia, the deadline for bringing to justice those responsible for the murder of the famous journalist Anna Politkovskaya has expired. She was a columnist for Novaya Gazeta and did a lot of investigations into killings and violence in Chechnya. Anna was killed at the entrance of the house where she lived on October 7, 2006. The investigation is now officially closed.

The perpetrators of the murder are serving their terms in prison. But those who ordered the murdere and performed it were not named and not punished. All these years, Novaya Gazeta journalists have been conducting their own investigation and, on the 15th anniversary of the murder of Anna Politkovskaya, published a film with their findings.