‘Hipsters’ vs. ‘fighters’: North Ossetia hit by rise in girls' street fights

Teen violence intensifies in North Ossetia

A group of teenage girls has appeared in Russia’s North Caucasus republic of North Ossetia, with group members attacking their peers on the streets, beating them violently, filming the incidents, and posting them online.

Videos of these girl fights quickly went viral on social media, reaching Yekaterina Mizulina, Director of the Safe Internet League and member of the Russian Civic Chamber, sparking a launch of an investigation by the North Ossetian law enforcement.

The inquiry revealed two rival youth groups within North Ossetia’s teenage circles, particularly in Vladikavkaz, the republic’s capital: the so-called “hipsters” and “fighters” (also referred to as “dzhiburshi“).

Political scientist Badri Gazzati explained the difference between the two rival groups to JAMnews.

According to Gazzati, hipsters (or “nonconformists”) are teenagers and young people aged 14 to 20, including girls, who emulate subcultures:

“They drink and smoke questionable substances. Prospekt Mira in central Vladikavkaz has turned into such an area—clubs and cafes where young people unwind. These are gaming clubs, hookah bars, essentially dens. Many of these establishments are owned by local deputies and officials.”

The hipsters are opposed by the “dzhiburs” – a slang term for adolescents who are poorly educated and lack moral values.

“They’re locals too, but they position themselves as ‘protectors’ of traditional values and Ossetian culture. But that’s just talk. Their behavior reflects a lack of culture as well: they swear, fight, and dress in tracksuits.

Girls in these groups call themselves ‘dzhiburshas’ or ‘fighters.’ So, the hipsters and fighters ‘claim’ the streets and neighborhoods. In reality, both groups are just idlers,” Gazzati remarks.

He laments that youth self-expression is taking on disturbing forms, “but it probably doesn’t concern anyone.”

“These are mostly children from troubled families. Schools are failing in their upbringing. I think this issue will be swept under the rug, forced underground. No one will really address it.”

Meanwhile, the North Ossetian Interior Ministry reported that the aggressive girls, along with their parents, were brought to the police station for questioning on the same day.

“The participants in the scuffle were 14 and 15-year-old girls. The police held a preventive conversation with the minors, their parents, and representatives from the schools the teens attend.

The incident’s participants were reminded of their liability for displaying aggression and deviant behavior,” the Interior Ministry stated.

Law enforcement chose not to press administrative “hooliganism” charges against detained the girls.

