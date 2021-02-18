ENGLISH arrow icon
South Ossetia
South Ossetia

Heavy snowfall in South Ossetia, the main highway to Russia is closed. Video

Heavy snowfall has continued for several days in South Ossetia. The Transcaucasian Highway, the only road along which the delivery of goods from Russia goes, has been closed, and electricity has rolled in and out.

