Google has mastered the Abkhaz language

Google translates into Abkhaz

Google has significantly expanded its Translate function by adding 110 new languages, including Abkhaz, Avar, Chechen, and Ossetian. The new languages are already available on translate.google.com and in the Google Translate app.

This marks the largest expansion in the service’s history and is part of Google’s ongoing efforts to overcome language barriers and provide translation tools to more people worldwide.

Previously, Abkhaz linguist and researcher David Dasania, who is working with Yandex on a translation project, announced that Yandex plans to add several North Caucasian languages to its translation service. These languages include Abkhaz, Abazin, Circassian, Karachay-Balkar, Nogai, Ossetian, Chechen, Ingush, and various Dagestani languages.

Both of these developments are significant milestones for speakers of North Caucasian languages, providing them with higher-quality tools for communication and access to information. The inclusion of these languages in major translation services like Google Translate and Yandex Translate is a significant step towards greater linguistic inclusivity and the preservation of diverse linguistic heritages.

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed by the author are theirs alone and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening or otherwise unacceptable.

Google translates into Abkhaz