Georgian PM in self-isolation after security officer tests positive for coronavirus

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia is in self-isolation.

As the prime minister wrote on Facebook, one of his security officers tested positive for coronavirus. The PM had previously had contact with his aide.

Georgian Prime Minister Gakharia also noted that “the parliamentary elections in Georgia in 2020 were held in a competitive environment, where all basic rights were protected – this is the assessment of international observation missions.”

According to the press service of the Prime Minister, the employee infected with coronavirus is one of the minister’s security officers.

•Opposition holding rally in Tbilisi demanding repeat parliamentary elections. Photo

•15-year-old girl dies of coronavirus in Georgia