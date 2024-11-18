fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia - EU
Georgia - EU

German Foreign Ministry: ‘EU-Georgia relations must be eassessed

messenger vk-black email copy print

Germany calls to reassess EU-Georgia ties

The German Foreign Ministry published a statement on its website asserting that the Georgian government is turning away from EU norms and values and calling for a full and transparent investigation of all complaints and allegations related to the October 26 parliamentary elections.

The current situation in Georgia was discussed during the EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels on November 18.

“For several months, we have observed how the Georgian Government has been turning its back on the norms and values of the European Union.

International election observers have now also confirmed that irregularities occurred in Georgia’s parliamentary elections on 26 October.

We are calling for a full and transparent inquiry into all complaints and accusations. EU relations with Georgia must also be reassessed, including European Union support measures for Georgia in the context of the accession process.”

Following the Brussels meeting, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell also stated that an investigation into the elections is necessary and that the EU will send a technical mission to Georgia to assess the situation.

Germany calls to reassess EU-Georgia ties

Most read

1

Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 11-15 November, 2024

2

Armenian children lead world in sugar consumption, sparking health concerns

3

Abkhazia protests against a controversial investment deal with Russia, demand president’s resignation. 15-16 November, 2024

4

"We will not leave": Opposition paralyzes central Tbilisi demanding new parliamentary elections. Photos/video

5

Greta Thunberg in Yerevan accuses world of enabling Baku to 'greenwash its crimes'

6

"Georgia clearly concedes Abkhazia to Russia" Commentary.

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews