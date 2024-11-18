Germany calls to reassess EU-Georgia ties

The German Foreign Ministry published a statement on its website asserting that the Georgian government is turning away from EU norms and values and calling for a full and transparent investigation of all complaints and allegations related to the October 26 parliamentary elections.

The current situation in Georgia was discussed during the EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels on November 18.

“For several months, we have observed how the Georgian Government has been turning its back on the norms and values of the European Union.

International election observers have now also confirmed that irregularities occurred in Georgia’s parliamentary elections on 26 October.

We are calling for a full and transparent inquiry into all complaints and accusations. EU relations with Georgia must also be reassessed, including European Union support measures for Georgia in the context of the accession process.”

Following the Brussels meeting, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell also stated that an investigation into the elections is necessary and that the EU will send a technical mission to Georgia to assess the situation.

