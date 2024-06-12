Georgian president in youth meeting: "We are working towards the same goal, count on me"

Georgia’s President: elections will decide all

“Young citizens of the country have done tremendous work. We are working towards the same goal, count on me,” said Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili during a meeting with youth on June 11.

A group of young people also attended the meeting with the president, whistling and jeering in an attempt to disrupt Zurabishvili’s speech. However, their efforts were unsuccessful, and soon the entire group left the venue.

What else did the president say?

“We must work together to prepare for the [parliamentary] elections in October. There is no difference between us except for half a century, but that doesn’t count. There is no difference when it comes to love for the country, saving the homeland, and building the state.

In all of this, we are together. I may not be physically where you stand [at street protests], and God willing, I won’t have to step out there. But we will be together in preparing for the elections, mobilizing our diaspora, and protecting votes. I count on you, and you count on me.“

“Georgia has a chance to begin EU accession talks in 2025 if we win the elections together”

“Georgia has a chance for the European Union to grant it the opportunity to start accession talks in 2025, provided the parliamentary elections in Georgia are conducted appropriately.

You have already shown the world your creativity and strength, demonstrating that you are both citizens of Georgia and Europeans. You have shown that our country has no future other than a European one. Thank you very much for this significant achievement.

Some might think, what does it matter since we couldn’t defeat the ‘Russian law’ [the ‘foreign agents’ law] and it was passed. But you are the victors.

This law, which has already been passed, and many other similarly ‘Russian’ laws, can all be repealed with a single motion in one parliamentary session. This is outlined in the Georgian Charter [a document outlining a unified pro-Western agenda for the parliamentary elections, signed by most opposition parties].

When they come to power with your help, they will repeal these laws, and that will be your victory.

Clearly, victory depends on only one thing – the results of the parliamentary elections. There can be no other way in a democratic country.”