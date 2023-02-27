EUAA: Georgians seeking asylum in Europe double



Georgians seeking asylum

According to the European Union Asylum Agency (EUAA), the number of Georgian citizens seeking asylum in Europe has doubled. Georgia is in the top ten of countries whose citizens seek asylum. Also in the top ten are Syria, Afghanistan, Turkey, Venezuela, Colombia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Ukraine, and Iraq.

In 2022 more people from Georgia applied for asylum in the EU than even from war-torn Ukraine, though the latter number is skewed by refugees being shepherded through without applying.

The statistics by year:

2016 – 8,775 applications;

2017 – 12,060 applications;

2018 – 20,950 applications;

2019 – 22,765 applications;

2020 – 8,095 applications;

2021 – 14,970 applications;

2022 (January-June) – 11,580 applications.

In September 2020 the Parliament of Georgia adopted a bill allowing the border police to decide whether to let a Georgian citizen into the Schengen zone or not.

Starting January 1, 2021, the police received the right to check documents of those crossing into Europe.

These criteria are:

● If a person is denied entry to any EU/Schengen country and the Georgian border control is aware of this fact.

● There is less than three months left until their passport expires.

● No return ticket to Georgia, ticket reservation, document confirming the right to reside in a Schengen country, or consent of host.

● No health insurance.

● There is no document confirming the availability of funds on the account necessary for the trip.

● The visa-free policy between Georgia and the EU countries was launched on March 28, 2017. From March to December 2017, 170,000 Georgian citizens traveled to Europe without a visa.

● The European Union reserves the right, if Georgia does not fulfill its obligations, to activate a “suspension mechanism” and review the liberalization visa. The Georgian government says that, despite the problems, there is no danger of a revision of visa liberalization at this stage.

● Georgian citizens seeking asylum in Europe most often cite unemployment as the reason; healthcare is another common reason.

● Georgian crime remains a serious problem in Europe, both organized and petty. This is especially a problem in Germany.