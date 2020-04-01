Georgian state to chip in for population’s utility bills

The Georgian state has promised to pay the cost of electricity and gas for three months – from March to May – for households whose monthly consumption of electricity and gas does not exceed 200 kilowatts and 200 cubic meters, respectively.

The state will also pay water and garbage fees.

On April 1, by 10:00, 115 coronavirus infected were recorded in Georgia. 5106 people are in quarantine, 294 are under inpatient monitoring. 22 patients recovered.

In Tbilisi, the government will pay the cost of electricity for subscribers whose consumption cost does not exceed 35 GEL (about 10 dollars), and in the regions – 33 GEL. Similarly for gas – 92 lari in Tbilisi, and 82 lari in the regions.

According to Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure Maya Tskitishvili, the government will finance the expenses of 1,200,000 families for electricity, and 671,000 families for gas.

Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia promised to provide assistance to those who have lost their jobs as a result of the state of emergency: “We will identify all of these citizens, and then we will begin to provide direct targeted assistance.”

Since March 21, a state of emergency has been in effect in Georgia to counter the pandemic. On March 23, due to the danger of an outbreak in the Kvemo Kartli region of Georgia, the cities of Marneuli and Bolnisi were closed. A curfew came into effect starting March 31 from 21:00 to 6:00 on the territory of all Georgia.

