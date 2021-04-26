Georgian State Security Service report: foreign intelligence services tried to interfere in internal processes

The Georgian Security Service report for 2020 found that foreign intelligence services tried to interfere in the internal political processes of Georgia, but it did not point to any specific countries.

The State Security Service reported that the Counterintelligence Directorate has launched an investigation into 12 criminal cases involving 16 people, 7 of whom have already been sentenced while 9 are awaiting trial.

The report does not provide any details of these cases.

The State Security Service emphasizes that the main goal of the foreign intelligence services was to obtain political, military, socio-economic, ideological, and other leverage in Georgia.

The report went on to say that foreign intelligence services were mainly interested in Georgia’s military capabilities, current military activities, and future plans.

The report stated that “individual countries and the countries under their influence sought to limit NATO activities in the Black Sea region and Georgia and to carry out destructive actions for this purpose”.

