Georgian schools to resume studies on September 15

The Georgian Ministry of Education has decided Georgian schools will resume in-person studies at the usual time, on September 15. At the same time, schools will have to adhere to some mandatory regulations.

● classrooms, pupils will have to maintain a distance of 1 meter. No more than 29 students will be allowed in a classroom at once.

● In the school building, all but students are required to wear medical masks.

● Upon entering the school, everyone will have to cross disinfection barriers, thermal screening and hand sanitization.

● The school must have a reserve of masks.

● After each period, the bathrooms will be disinfected.

● Between shifts there should be at least a half-hour break, during which it is necessary to ventilate the premises.

● There should be an isolated room for temporary accommodation for students with a runny nose or fever.

● Equipment must be constantly disinfected.

● In classrooms, teachers have the right to dispense with masks, but at breaks, wearing them is mandatory.

● The Ministry of Education allows schools to plan the educational process themselves, depending on the number of students and the area of ​​the schools.

When planning the educational process, schools have the right to:

● define the duration of the lessons, but not shorter than 30 minutes.

● Set the start time for classes.

● Determine shifts, their number, if necessary.

● Schools have the right to switch to a mixed system – teaching in a regular mode and remotely.

● The school may declare Saturday a school day if necessary.

● When switching to a mixed model, distance learning is allowed for grades 5-6 one day per week, for grades 7-11 – a maximum of two days, for grade 12 – a maximum of three days.

● The blended learning model should be agreed upon with the Ministry of Education and the educational resource center.

According to the Ministry of Education, the recommendations are developed taking into account the experience of leading countries.