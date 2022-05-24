Georgian ruling party chairman on joining EU: Georgia is ahead of Ukraine and Moldova

Georgia is ahead of Ukraine and Moldova in all spheres

The chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party says that Georgia is ahead of Ukraine and Moldova in all spheres.

“We call on the radical opposition to stop agitating against Georgia’s acceptance of the EU candidate status. Everyone knows very well that Georgia is ahead of Ukraine and Moldova in all parameters. Consequently, only a political decision is left up to the EU to make.

Only those who want to cause unrest in Georgia and involve our country in the war can oppose Georgia being accepted as a candidate for EU membership. Therefore, we call on the radical opposition to put aside its vicious, subjective political intentions at least once and to stop the agitation-propaganda against Georgia”.



Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova are waiting to receive EU candidate status. All three countries applied for EU membership at the same time. This process was accelerated by the war in Ukraine.

Georgia submitted its application to join the European Union on March 3. On April 11, it received the first part of the self-assessment questionnaire from the EU. Questionnaires were received by Ukraine and Moldova as well, and they have already filled them out.