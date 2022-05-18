fbpx
Georgia

Georgian PM meets European Union-Council presidents in Brussels

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili is on a working visit to Brussels, where he has already met with the heads of various EU institutions, including President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola and President of the European Council Charles Michel.

According to the Georgian government, during a meeting with Roberta Metsola, the status of the EU candidate was discussed. PM Garibashvili also noted that the country appreciates the unwavering support of the European Parliament and EU institutions on Georgia’s path to European integration, “especially when the country is waiting for the assessment of the European Commission and Council”.

“During the meeting with Michel, the parties discussed in detail the process of consideration of the application of Georgia, including the questionnaire of the European Commission, which was completed by Georgia ahead of schedule, as well as Georgia’s progress in the implementation of the Association Agreement and democratic reforms”.

According to the Georgian government’s release, the prime minister noted Georgia’s historic choice to return to the European family and in this context stressed the importance of the European Commission’s opinion on granting the country candidate status and the corresponding decision of the Council of Europe.

Garibashvili also discussed the situation in the region, including in the occupied territories of Georgia as a result of Russian military aggression in Ukraine, and reaffirmed the solidarity of the government and people of Georgia and their unwavering support for Ukraine.

Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova are waiting for the EU candidate status. All three countries simultaneously applied for the EU membership. This process was accelerated by the war in Ukraine.

Georgia applied for EU membership on 3 March. On April 11, it received the first part of the self-assessment questionnaire from the EU. Questionnaires were also received by Ukraine and Moldova, and they have already filled them out.

