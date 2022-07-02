Georgian parliament to create 'polarization monitoring group'

Polarization Monitoring Group to be created by Georgian Parliament

The political council of the ruling Georgian Dream party discussed the implementation of 12 points set by the European Union for Georgia to obtain the status of an EU candidate. A polarization monitoring group will be created on the basis of the parliament, as well as a group that will work on a deoligarchization bill, party chairman Irakli Kobakhidze says.

According to Kobakhidze, the bill on de-oligarchization will be submitted to the Georgian Parliament “on the basis of an initiative no later than October 5 and adopted by the Parliament no later than November 29”.

According to him, a polarization monitoring group will be created with the participation of all parliamentary parties, representatives of civil society and international partners, which will constantly monitor and provide the public with a weekly report on the state and trends regarding political polarization in the country.

Former Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Kakha Kuchava at the head of the Georgian Dream faction.

On June 17, the European Commission prepared a report on granting Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidates for EU membership. As a result, Ukraine and Moldova have received EU candidate status and will be required to fulfill certain obligations, while Georgia must first fulfill the conditions and only then will have a chance to receive candidate status.

Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova jointly applied for EU membership. Georgia applied for EU membership on March 3.

On June 9, the European Parliament adopted a resolution criticizing the violation of media freedom and the security problems of journalists in Georgia.