Georgian opposition media's appeal to the West: "Don't let this oligarch kill democracy"



Georgian media’s appeal to the West

The heads of four opposition TV channels in Georgia call on the West not to allow the oligarchic regime to kill democracy in the country.

Media managers of Formula TV, Pirveli TV, Mtavari Arkhi and Kavkasia issued a special statement regarding the arrest of Mtavari Arkhi director Nika Gvaramia, stating that this is not a problem of one person, claiming that this is a direct message to the West that Georgia is run by Putin’s methods.

“The arrest of Nika Gvaramia is a direct signal to the West that Georgia is a hostage country of Russian oligarchs and it is controlled by Putin’s methods. The arrest of Gvaramia means Georgia’s rejection of Europe and NATO. This is especially evident in light of Georgia’s bid for EU membership. In addition, the position of the ‘Dream’ regime regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine indicates that the authorities have moved away from the civilized world, and another proof of this is the arrest of Nika Gvaramia”, the statement says.

According to media managers, the arrest of Nika Gvaramia is not a matter of one media outlet or one person, but of all Georgian media, it is a matter of “saving our country.” According to them, the country is occupied and ruled by the Russian regime, which is doing everything possible to deprive the Georgian people of the European choice:

“We consider you, our Western friends, the only ally of the Georgian people and our opposition media – we ask you to support us in this unequal struggle and not allow the oligarchic regime to finally kill democracy and freedom, won by the blood of the Georgian people, so that your efforts will not be in vain”.

On May 16, Nika Gvaramia, director general of Mtavari, the most popular opposition TV channel in the country, was arrested in the courtroom. The head of the critical media was sentenced to three years and six months in prison for using a company car for family needs.

Independent experts, representatives of public organizations and politicians consider Gvaramia’s arrest to be politically motivated.

The US Embassy issued a scathing statement noting that the process has “an alarming practice of selective investigations and prosecutions of individuals in opposition to the current government”.