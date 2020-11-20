Georgian opposition calls on public to boycott the second round of elections

Leaders of the united opposition in Georgia have called on the population to completely boycott the second round of elections for majoritarian MPs which will take place at several polling stations on November 21.

“Not only not to vote, but not even to hold any protest rallies,” the leaders announced their decision after meeting in the office of the Lelo party on 20 November.

The united opposition of Georgia has been holding street protests since October 31, the day of the parliamentary elections. All opposition forces called the elections rigged, gave up their seats in parliament and are demanding a new vote. The authorities insist that the elections were free.

“What will happen tomorrow is a fiction. We do not want any clashes with voters to take place,” said one of the leaders of the European Georgia party, Gigi Ugulava.

“It was decided to suspend the rallies of the united opposition. But this does not mean that any separate opposition party will not hold its rallies,” said Zaal Udumashvili, one of the members of the leading opposition party, United National Movement.

Opposition candidates refused to participate in the second round of elections for majoritarian candidates and removed their advertisements from TV channels. At the same time, many channels continue to broadcast a video urging the population to support the ruling Georgian Dream party in the second round of parliamentary elections.