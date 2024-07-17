fbpx
Crime
Georgian neo-Nazi has been arrested for planning a mass murder of Jewish children in New York

Georgian neo-Nazi arrested in New York

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney General Matthew Olsen, the FBI has arrested 21-year-old Georgian citizen Michail Chkhikvishvili, leader of a neo-Nazi group, for planning a mass murder of Jewish children in New York on the eve of New Year’s. Chkhikvishvili and his accomplice planned to distribute poisoned candies to children.

“The accomplice of Chkhikvishvili was supposed to dress up as Santa Claus and distribute poisoned candies to Jewish children in Brooklyn schools,” the statement from the Attorney General’s Office reads.

The prosecution believes that Chkhikvishvili, also known by several aliases including “Commander Butcher,” is the leader of the “Maniac Murder Cult,” an international extremist group that adheres to neo-Nazi ideology, promotes racial violence, and anti-Semitism.

The Guardian, citing the U.S. Attorney’s Office, reports that the group’s goal was to disrupt public order through terrorism and violence. Chkhikvishvili was arrested after attempting to recruit an FBI agent under cover.

It is suspected that Chkhikvishvili authored the 2021 manifesto titled “Hater’s Handbook,” where he claimed to “kill for the white race” and encouraged others to do the same.

If convicted, Chkhikvishvili faces up to 50 years in prison: 20 years for solicitation of violence, 5 years for conspiracy to solicit violence, 20 years for distributing information related to making and using explosive devices, and 5 years for distributing threatening messages.

