Georgian MP Elene Khoshtaria ends hunger strike

Georgian opposition MP Elene Khoshtaria ends her hunger strike

Elene Khoshtaria, leader of the Droa party, ends her hunger strike. This decision was made by the politician after the government proposed to transfer the former President of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, to a military hospital in Gori.

“Safe transfer to the Gori clinic is a way out of this situation from the point of view of the safety and health of Mikhail Saakashvili. This is the reason to stop the hunger strike.

I’m waiting for a doctor. The rehabilitation phase is important. I am also waiting for Saakashvili’s transfer. I am waiting for a doctor and I will follow his recommendations”, Elene Khoshtaria said at a briefing that took place after the position of the Ministry of Justice became known.

On November 3, Khoshtaria went on a hunger strike in parliament demanding the transfer of prisoner Mikhail Saakashvili to a multidisciplinary clinic.

Today, on November 19, was her 19th day of her hunger strike. In the morning it was reported that she was already experiencing mobility difficulties and required a wheelchair.

This morning, when Mikheil Saakashvili’s condition became critical, Khoshtaria announced that she would resort to an extreme form of protest and stop receiving medical treatment.

An appeal to the government by her mother, Irina Guntsadze, was published today:

“You have no right to destroy the history of Georgia. You have no right to kill people. We all know that Mikhail Saakashvili is already doomed. My daughter is adamant in her decision, she will not change it. She refused her medications. This means that Elena Khoshtaria is your victim.

I appeal to all international organizations and embassies – take immediate action. Today the life of my daughter, Elene Khoshtaria, is in danger. She is a mother of four children who sacrifices herself for the sake of Georgia, for the sake of all citizens of Georgia. This is no different from the Mauser shootings in 1937.

I don’t know why, but I still hope that you will come to your senses. I think that all this will end badly with a small spark, I warn you, you have no right to bring about 1937 again”, Irina Guntsadze addressed government officials.

This was the first public statement made by Khoshtaria’s mother.

As for Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike for 50 days, the Ministry of Justice proposed to transfer him to the Gori military hospital. This was preceded by a sharp deterioration in his condition – yesterday Saakashvili fainted in the hospital of the Gldani prison.

Eka Kherkheulidze, one of the members of the United National Movement, said that, based on previous experience (the fraudulent transfer of Saakashvili from Rustavi prison to Gldani), Mikheil Saakashvili would not agree to a transfer without his lawyers.

At the same time, until Mikhail Saakashvili is transferred to the Gori hospital, the large-scale rally, which is now taking place on the main avenue of the Georgian capital, will not end.