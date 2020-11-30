ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia

Georgian labour inspectorate closes 2,000 businesses for corona reg violations

More than 2,309 businesses have been forced to close in the past two days following the recently-imposed coronavirus regulations.

Warnings have been issued to 2,738 businesses, while two have been fined.


This announcement, released by the Ministry of Health and Labor, also notes the case of Batumi gym Reformer Fitness which, despite the bans, refused to close and as a result was fined 10,000 lari (about 3,000 USD).

Zurab Japaridze, leader of the libertarian Girchi party, rented the fitness center as a residential building and said that anyone can come to the gym.

However, soon law enforcement officers appeared at the site and began an investigation. There was a clash between citizens and the police, after which one person was detained.

In addition to Reformer Fitness, Kidobani restaurant in Batumi was fined 10,000 GEL.

