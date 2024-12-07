Georgian journalist says she risks arrest over protest coverage

Georgian journalist facing potential arrest

Journalist Mariam Nikuradze, co-founder and editor of OC Media, reported that, according to unverified information, the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs intends to arrest her over her coverage of the protests in Tbilisi.

“Friends, there is information about an order for my arrest. This is unverified, I am not 100% certain, but as a precaution, I am letting you know,” Nikuradze wrote on social media.

Information about a list containing the names of 48 individuals was provided to OC Media by a reliable source. While the authenticity of the list could not be confirmed, it includes names of already detained individuals, such as actor Andro Chichinadze, who is facing criminal charges.

The Publica outlet also reports, based on an independent source, that Mariam Nikuradze is on the list of individuals who may be arrested.

Mariam Nikuradze has actively covered protests in Georgia in recent years, including the ongoing pro-European demonstrations. In recent days, the police have obstructed her work, as well as that of other media representatives. During one of the rallies outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, a Ministry of Internal Affairs officer attacked her, breaking two of her cameras.