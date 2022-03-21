Georgian civil society: «Conflicts with Abkhazians and Ossetians need only peaceful solution»



A group of Georgia‘s civil society representatives has invited the authorities to reaffirm their commitment to a peaceful solution to the conflicts with Abkhazians and Ossetians.

The entire free world unanimously supported Ukraine after the Russian Federation invaded it in late February and began to kill civilians and destroy vital infrastructure.

Unprecedentedly severe international sanctions will cause irreparable and long-term damage to the Russian economy and its technology sector.

While Georgian society expresses firm support for Ukraine, Abkhazian and South Ossetian societies are growing concerned, there is a widespread opinion that in the current situation, Georgia may try to restore its territorial integrity by force.

Sukhumi and Tskhinvali have always been skeptical about Tbilisi’s repeated guarantees of the non-use of force issued at the highest level. Such an attitude is especially evident now, when some aggressive or provocative groups in the media and social media, as well as statements by irresponsible politicians, are stirring the pot.

Meanwhile, the upcoming recession of the Russian economy will inevitably lead to a sharp deterioration in the socio-economic situation of the population of Abkhazia and South Ossetia/Tskhinvali region, as they are largely integrated into the Russian economy and are actually a part of it.

It is noteworthy that officials in the Russian Federation have already stated that subsidies for Sukhumi and Tskhinvali will be significantly reduced in the near future.

Thus, it is not surprising that the Abkhazians and South Ossetians are watching the ongoing events with concern for their own future.

We, the representatives of Georgia’s civil society, who work on transforming the conflict, building peace and confidence, believe that official Tbilisi should immediately and adequately respond to the concerns of Sukhumi and Tskhinvali.

The following is particularly important:

• Although the economy and business in Georgia may face some difficulties, Tbilisi must express its strong willingness to help the people of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in solving future social and economic problems.

• The Government of Georgia should work with international partners and international organizations, so that readiness to help the Abkhazian and South Ossetian societies to solve their economic and social problems becomes part of their agenda.

• The Georgian authorities should actively work with the international community, political groups, media, Abkhaz and South Ossetian elites to reaffirm their unconditional commitment to achieving compromise and reconciliation by peaceful means only. This is especially important at this critical, fateful time, when the international tension, caused by the war that Russia waged in Ukraine, has not yet reached its peak.

Ivane Abramashvili

Archil Gegeshidze

Nino Kalandarishvili

Giorgi Modebadze

Vakhtang Charaya

Paata Zakareishvili

Marina Elbakidze

Giorgi Kanashvili

Eliko Bendeliani

Ucha Nanuashvili

Mamuka Kuparadze

Julia Kharashvili

Tamta Mikeladze

Rusiko Marshania

Misha Jahua

Natia Chankvetadze

Ketevan Murusidze

Vakhtang Kolbaya

Ekaterina Gamakharia

Nino Kobakhidze

Nanuli Ramishvili

David Jishkariani

Irakli Chikhladze

Nukri Milorava

Marina Pochkhua

Christina Kilanava

Alu Gamakharia

Margarita Akhvlediani