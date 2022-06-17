Georgian civil initiative calls on government to start implementing EU-brokered reforms



Civil initiative calls on Georgian government to start implementing reforms

The civic “Take a step towards Europe” initiative calls on the authorities to immediately start reforms to obtain candidate status for EU membership.

According to public figures, the Georgian government’s irresponsible attitude and deliberate, damaging actions against the will of the Georgian people undermined the country’s historic opportunity to become part of the European Union.

“By June 24, there is still a chance for the highest constitutional authorities to take swift steps to rectify the situation and thereby send a strong signal to the leaders of the EU states”, the statement said.

“Take a step towards Europe” notes that, according to the European Commission, in order to obtain the status of a candidate, it is necessary:

Reduce political polarization;

Strengthen the independence and accountability of all state bodies, ensure democratic oversight over their activity;

Improve electoral legislation;

Reform justice system;

Carry out anti-corruption reform;

Carry out “de-oligarchization” of Georgia;

Strengthen the fight against organized crime;

Improve working conditions for journalists;

Protect human rights, including vulnerable groups;

Address the issue of gender equality and eradicate violence against women;

Ensure the participation of civil society in the decision-making process at all levels;

Ensure the execution of decisions of the Strasbourg Court;

Select independent candidates in the process of electing the Public Defender.

“For our part, we are ready to submit to the state bodies the reform proposal packages created over the years of our work”, the representatives of the initiative said.

The European Commission prepared a report on the issue of granting the status of an EU candidate to Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova on 17 June. As a result, Ukraine and Moldova will receive the status of a candidate member of the EU and will be required to fulfill certain obligations, and Georgia will first be obliged to fulfill the conditions, and then get a chance to get the status of a candidate.

Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova jointly applied for EU membership. Georgia applied for EU membership on 3 March.

A resolution on violations of media freedom in Georgia and the safety of journalists was approved by the European Parliament on 9 June.

“This resolution is worth nothing”, “The European Parliament has fallen victim to fakes”, “European parliamentarians want to open a second front in Georgia” – these and similar statements were made by members of the ruling party in response to the critical resolution.