Georgian ambassador to Ukraine recalled to Tbilisi over ex-pres Saakashvili appointment

The Georgian ambassador to Ukraine Teymuraz Sharashenidze was recalled for consultations to Tbilisi in connection with the appointment of ex-President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili as chairman of the executive committee of the National Council of Reforms of Ukraine.

This was announced by Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani. According to Zalkaliani, Saakashvili’s appointment to a government post in a country that is a strategic partner of Georgia “raises questions”, given Saakashvili faces multiple convictions back home.

Zalakaliani noted that recalling the ambassador is a generally accepted step in diplomatic practice, when “certain problems” arise in relations between the two countries and consultations with the ambassador are necessary.

He also said that Georgia is not considering the issue of breaking diplomatic relations with Ukraine. Mikhail Saakashvili was appointed chairman of the executive committee of the National Reform Council under the President of Ukraine on May 7, by decree of President Zelensky.

On April 22, Mikheil Saakashvili announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had offered him the post of deputy prime minister for reform. This information was followed by a strong protest from the Georgian government.

“Shameful decision” – this is how the Georgian political opposition reacted to the decision of the Georgian government to recall the ambassador from Ukraine. According to some opposition figures, by their actions towards Ukraine, “the Georgian government is acting against the interests of Georgia.”