Georgia plans to introduce Chinese language into school curriculum

Georgia to introduce Chinese in school curriculum

Education Minister from the ruling Georgian Dream party, Alexander Tsuladze, has unveiled a new general education concept that includes the optional teaching of Chinese.

According to the new concept:

Secondary education will be restructured to offer students a choice between academic and vocational tracks. The academic track will allow for in-depth study of chosen subjects, while the vocational track will provide a professional diploma alongside the school certificate;

A Chinese language standard will be established as a second language, and educational resources for its study will begin development;

All school textbooks will be updated in line with new subject standards;

A separate Georgian language standard will be approved, distinct from literature instruction;

Special attention will be given to improving access to bilingual education in non-Georgian-language schools.

Tsuladze also noted that Georgia is actively working to strengthen its existing physics and mathematics schools. He added that the intellectual resources of these schools will be used to improve the teaching of physics and mathematics in other institutions.

At the meeting, the Georgian Dream minister also addressed the issue of career development for teachers, stating that the ministry is working on a scheme that will take teachers’ interests into account. According to Tsuladze, the scheme will be presented to the public this summer.

