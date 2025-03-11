Georgia tightens drug policy for 'survival of future generations'

Georgia tightens drug policy

As reported by Interpressnews, Georgia plans to tighten the responsibility for the sale and consumption of all types of drugs, including marijuana. In this way, the Georgian Dream party aims to combat the “liberal drug policy” that is harmful to the gene pool.

Mamuka Mdinaradze, the executive secretary of Georgian Dream, stated at a briefing that the party has developed an anti-drug reform “in accordance with the promise made to the public.”

“In recent years, part of the pseudo-liberal ideology and externally imposed approaches has been, for example, the ‘liberal drug policy.’ It harms the psyche of young people, their health, and also the gene pool.

And nothing can be more anti-national, anti-Georgian than the very serious consequences caused by such drug policies,” said Mdinaradze.

The planned measures include:

Maximum tightening of penalties for the sale of all types of drugs: penalties for drug dealers selling even small quantities of narcotic substances will range from 12 to 20 years or life imprisonment.

The Georgian law “On Organized Crime and Racketeering” will define the concept of drug trafficking and the illegal circulation of drugs and regulate certain issues, such as determining who can be considered a member of a drug dealer’s family, a close relative, or an associated person. Additionally, the law will specify what will be considered the property of a drug dealer. The legislative framework will be improved, allowing for the confiscation of real estate owned by drug dealers or individuals aiding drug distribution and transferring it to the state.

Starting from June 1, 2025, if a person is confirmed to have used drugs or refuses to undergo a drug test, they will be deprived of the right to operate any vehicle for 3 years. For the next 5 years, such individuals will be prohibited from working in public service, educational and correctional institutions, as well as having rights related to (presumably, purchasing and carrying) firearms.

Georgian Dream also calls on representatives of the private sector to support it in conducting anti-drug campaigns and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

“For the survival of future generations, we intend to make the anti-drug reform, anti-drug campaign, and the promotion of a healthy lifestyle a special national priority,” says Mamuka Mdinaradze.

In 2018, the Constitutional Court of Georgia abolished the administrative fine for the consumption of marijuana, meaning marijuana consumption became fully legal in the country. However, this decision did not extend to the cultivation, storage, and sale of marijuana. In 2019, a law regulating the circulation of marijuana was adopted in Georgia. Amendments to the legislation passed by parliament placed marijuana consumption in the country within strict legal boundaries. The bill, initiated by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, strictly regulates who, where, and when marijuana can be consumed without violating the law. However, many questions remained unanswered. For example, it was unclear how a person could smoke marijuana if its acquisition, storage, and cultivation were still prohibited.

