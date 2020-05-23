Georgia: state of emergency’s over. What restrictions are still in place?

The state of emergency, introduced in Georgia on March 21, ended on May 23, as has the curfew regime that was imposed on March 31 from 21.00 to 6.00.

As of May 22, 723 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Georgia. Of these, 495 people recovered, 12 died.

Two villages remain in quarantine in the Bolnisi district, Geta and Mushevani, where a risk of an outbreak remains.

The cancellation of one long-awaited restriction has arrived with the end of the state of emergency: vehicles can now carry more than passengers in private vehicles, excluding taxis, where only two passengers and a driver will be allowed per car.

Georgian Prime MInister Giorgi Gakharia says some restrictions will remain in force primarily for reasons of safety for public health.

Here below are the remaining bans and restrictions:

● Large shopping centers remain closed

● Clothing and shoe stores remain closed

● The metro and other public transport services are still offline, as are railway and intercity bus services.

● Sports and fitness centers remain closed

● Domestic and international flights remain prohibited except for special flights for the return of Georgian citizens to their homeland. The resumption of international flights is planned for July 1, when foreign tourists will be able to enter the country as well.

● Schools, kindergartens and universities remain closed.

● Entertainment centers, cinemas, cafes and restaurants will not open at this point. (On June 8, open-air cafes matt be able to resume operations, while closed restaurants and cafes may do so from June 22).

● Hotels remain closed approximately until June 15 – it is on this date that the opening of domestic tourism is planned

PM Gakharia noted that the economy will be launched with caution:

“We understand the discontent caused by the population’s decision not to resume public transport. We understand that this is a tremendous inconvenience. But it is transportation that can cause a new wave of the epidemic,” says Giorgi Gakharia.

Almost all businesses are now operating in Georgia, including beauty salons, aesthetic medicine centers and dental clinics, agricultural markets, car repair shops and car washes.