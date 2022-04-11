fbpx
Georgia

Georgia receives EU membership questionnaire

messenger vk-black email copy print


Georgia’s accession to the European Union

in Luxembourg, European Commissioner Oliver Varhei handed over to Georgian Foreign Minister Ilya Darchiashvili a questionnaire for Georgia’s accession to the EU.

“The irreversible process of Georgia’s integration into the European Union is entering a qualitatively new stage”, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said.

This questionnaire is an official document used by the EU in the country assessment process. It includes questions about the human rights situation in the country, reforms, education, culture, agriculture and many other areas. A candidate country answer a thousand of complex questions.

After completing and discussing the questionnaire, the European Commission will discuss the issue of granting the country candidate status, the decision will be made by the European Council.

On March 3, Georgia applied for EU membership. The ruling party planned to apply for EU membership in 2024, but the war in Ukraine has accelerated the process of considering Ukraine’s application, along with Georgia and Moldova.

As early as March 1, the government insisted that the country was not yet ready to apply and that the process should begin in 2024. However, it later changed its mind after protesters at several large-scale rallies in Tbilisi demanded that the government urgently applied for EU membership.

