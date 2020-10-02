Singer and actor Buba Kikabidze is number one on Georgia’s main opposition party's list

Film actor and singer Buba Kikabidze, an 82-year-old folk artist of Georgia, is in first place on the proportional parliamentary list for the voting bloc of the United National Movement – United Opposition for the 2020 parliamentary elections in Georgia. The leader of the bloc is the former president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili.

Tina Bokuchava, one of the leaders of the United National Movement party, announced the top ten on the list to journalists after presenting it to the Central Election Committee.

The chairman of the United National Movement, Grigol Vashadze, is also in the top ten leaders of the bloc, as well as other leaders, and also the leader of the Republic Party, which is also in the bloc, Khatuna Samnidze.

Buba Kikabidze has never before participated in elections or even in politics at all. He hasn’t even tried to influence political opinions. He only started taking an active civic role after the Russo-Georgian war in 2008 by refusing to hold concerts in Russia.

The Georgia parliamentary elections will take place on 31 October.