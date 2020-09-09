No weddings, no wakes, no cinemas – coronavirus measures tightened in Georgia

An increased risk of coronavirus has lead to the tightening of anti-coronavirus measures in Georgia.

The measures are as follows:

● Large social gatherings such as weddings and wakes will be forbidden starting September 10. Government Administration Head Natia Mezvrishvili stated today at a briefing meeting that this decision was taken on the basis of the complex epidemiological situation.

● All social events (weddings, wakes and anniversaries), which take place in an enclosed area, will be forbidden. Until now, only events with more than 10 people in an enclosed area were forbidden.

● The restrictions for outdoor events have also been tightened. No more than 200 people may participate at events which take place in the open air. This restriction does not apply to events planned before the election.

● The opening of cinemas and theatres has been postponed until 1 November. According to the plan to remove the restrictions put in place to prevent coronavirus, the cinemas were to open on 15 September, while theatres were to open on 1 October.

● The opening of children’s entertainment centres has likewise been pushed back to 1 November.

● School celebrations are forbidden.

● Regulations for wearing masks have been tightened, including on public transport, in lifts and in enclosed spaces.

● In addition, asymptomatic coronavirus patients of the ages 18 to 65 who do not have any chronic diseases will be treated in hotels, not medical centres.

The treatment of COVID-19 patients in hotels has started today in Tbilisi, Batumi and Kutaisi, which have already been converted into quarantine zones.

Patients with minor symptoms have begun to be transferred to hotels from hospitals in Batumi.

Multiple days have passed with more than 40 cases of coronavirus being recorded daily in Georgia.

As of 9 September, 44 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Georgia in the past 24 hours, with a current total of 1773 cases in the country. 1,325 people have recovered, while 19 have died.