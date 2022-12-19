More than 300 generators were sent from Tbilisi to Ukraine

Generators being sent to Ukraine



The civic action “Share the Light”, which lasted only two weeks, ended on the evening of December 12th. The initiative took on a nationwide character and during this time almost half a million lari was collected. Tbilisi will thus send over 300 generators purchased with this money to Ukraine.

331 generators will be sent to Ukraine this week. Their total power is enough to light up three medium-sized villages. Among them are two 160 kV and 136 kV generators, which will provide uninterrupted water supply to two cities in the Kyiv region — Boyarka (35,000 inhabitants) and Pereslov-Khmelnitsky (27,000 inhabitants).

The initiative was organized by Lana Gvinzhilia “Populus Ray”, Giorgi Rurua (“Nick Rurua Foundation”), Levan Butkhuzi (SEED), Eka Asatiani and Levan Mosheshvili. 4056 Georgian citizens and 34 business companies took part. Acting Ambassador of Ukraine to Georgia Andriy Kasyanov and other representatives of the embassy took part in the presentation of the results.

Photo by Radio Liberty

“We send warmth to our Ukrainian friends” – twins Nutsa and Nika. Photo: Radio Liberty

One of the organizers of the campaign is Levan Butkhuz. Photo: Radio Liberty

With the onset of winter, Russia conducted numerous missile strikes on energy facilities in Ukraine. At the end of November, more than 6 million houses in Ukraine were left without electricity.

