Russia imposes restrictions on gasoline exports, including to Georgia

Gas exports from Russia to Georgia restricted

On September 21, the Russian government restricted the export of motor gasoline and diesel fuel, including to Georgia.

According to a decree of the Russian government, there are several exceptions: the ban will not apply to the de facto republics occupied Abkhazia and South Ossetia, or to Russian military formations on the territories of other states, etc. In addition, the restrictions will not affect member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, which includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Russia is one of the largest suppliers of fuel to Georgia. According to the Union of Oil Products Importers, as of July 2023, Georgia received the largest, 81 percent, share of all imported gasoline and diesel fuel from Russia.



Over the past three months, prices have risen by almost 70 tetri [about $0.26]. The Union of Oil Products Importers expects that against the backdrop of international events, the trend of rising fuel prices will continue in the coming weeks.



After the decision, fuel prices also rose in Europe under the threat of fuel shortages.

The Russian government claims that this is a temporary restriction and is aimed at stabilizing fuel prices on the domestic market.

Over the twenty days of September, compared to the same period last month, Russia reduced exports of gasoline and diesel fuel by 30 percent to 1.7 million tons.

In recent months there has been a shortage of gasoline and diesel fuel in Russia itself, which has caused fuel prices to rise significantly. Fuel prices have risen by 9.4 percent since the beginning of the year, while overall prices for consumer goods have increased by four percent.