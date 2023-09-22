fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia-Russia
Georgia-Russia

Russia imposes restrictions on gasoline exports, including to Georgia

messenger vk-black email copy print

Gas exports from Russia to Georgia restricted

On September 21, the Russian government restricted the export of motor gasoline and diesel fuel, including to Georgia.

According to a decree of the Russian government, there are several exceptions: the ban will not apply to the de facto republics occupied Abkhazia and South Ossetia, or to Russian military formations on the territories of other states, etc. In addition, the restrictions will not affect member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, which includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Russia is one of the largest suppliers of fuel to Georgia. According to the Union of Oil Products Importers, as of July 2023, Georgia received the largest, 81 percent, share of all imported gasoline and diesel fuel from Russia.

Over the past three months, prices have risen by almost 70 tetri [about $0.26]. The Union of Oil Products Importers expects that against the backdrop of international events, the trend of rising fuel prices will continue in the coming weeks.

After the decision, fuel prices also rose in Europe under the threat of fuel shortages.

The Russian government claims that this is a temporary restriction and is aimed at stabilizing fuel prices on the domestic market.

Over the twenty days of September, compared to the same period last month, Russia reduced exports of gasoline and diesel fuel by 30 percent to 1.7 million tons.

In recent months there has been a shortage of gasoline and diesel fuel in Russia itself, which has caused fuel prices to rise significantly. Fuel prices have risen by 9.4 percent since the beginning of the year, while overall prices for consumer goods have increased by four percent.

Most read

1

"A coup à la Euromaidan is being prepared in Georgia" - Security Service

2

War in Karabakh: Azerbaijan declared anti-terrorist operation, September 20

3

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary live

4

Elections in Yerevan: 14 political forces competing for mayor

5

War in Karabakh: Azerbaijan reports launch of anti-terrorist operation, September 19

6

Arestovich on Karabakh war: "Russia betrayed Armenia after 30 years of relations"

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews