Freedom Fund set up in Georgia with UK bank account to pay protesters' fines

Fund set up to pay fines for Georgian protesters

A new “Freedom Fund” has been established to support citizens fined for taking part in pro-European protests, with a bank account to be opened in the United Kingdom. The fund was founded by Davit Jincharadze, a member of the “Freedom Square” movement.

In March, the Georgian Prosecutor’s Office froze the assets of several foundations that had been assisting fined protesters and the families of political prisoners. The accounts of the Nanuka Fund, Nika Gilauri’s fund, and the Tbilisi Human Rights House were seized. Then, on 28 April, the Prosecutor’s Office carried out coordinated raids on the homes of foundation leaders who had supported protesters and political prisoners. Searches were conducted at the homes of Nanuka Zhorzholiani, Mariam Badzhelidze, Guga Khelaia, and Aleko Tsikitishvili. Prosecutors entered their homes based on a judge’s order, which cited an investigation into “sabotage” and “aiding a foreign state or organisation in hostile activity.”

Davit Jincharadze wrote on social media:

“It’s clear that the freezing of funds registered in Georgia, and the authorities’ rush to act, mean we must become more active and do everything possible to remove Ivanishvili from power.

That’s why I believe we need to create several decentralised funds with foreign bank accounts and online payment systems that cannot be blocked.

Today, I’m launching the ‘Freedom Fund’, which is open for donations — especially from emigrants and citizens of foreign countries.

Once funds are raised, the foundation will help citizens pay contested fines. This fund cannot be seized, as the bank account will be held in the UK.

Over the next few days, I will be working to assemble a group of trusted volunteers, mobilise resources, and build an online system to transparently track all expenses and donations. I’ll use the management experience I gained while working for British and American companies.

I’m open to any support and collaboration. Oligarchy — into the fire!”