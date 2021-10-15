Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia discuss Karabakh conflict

A meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia took place in Minsk upon the initiative of Russia. The talks took place on the sidelines of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers.

It is reported that Sergey Lavrov, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan discussed issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as the process of implementing the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 on the cessation of hostilities in Karabakh.

Reports from Baku

The press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports that Minister Bayramov voiced at the meeting Azerbaijan’s position on the post-conflict situation in the region and the normalization of relations between the two countries. He stressed the importance of the full implementation of the trilateral declarations signed in autumn 2020 and January 2021.

“It was stated that Azerbaijan is ready to normalize relations with Armenia on the basis of respect for the principles of international law, in particular sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders. In this regard, it was noted that it is important to start negotiations on the process of delimiting the border of Azerbaijan with Armenia. The importance of the implementation of agreements on the opening of all transport communications in the region was also emphasized”, the Foreign Ministry said.

The Azerbaijani minister noted the danger of landmines in areas that have returned to Azerbaijan’s control, which is a direct threat to people’s lives. Bayramov stressed the need for Armenia to provide accurate mine maps.

“The minister also spoke about the restoration work carried out in the liberated territories”, the message says.

Reports from Yerevan

The Armenian Foreign Ministry reports that Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan highly appreciated the mediation efforts of Russia aimed at ensuring the implementation of a ceasefire in Karabakh. He also stressed the role of the presence of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh to ensure the safety of its residents.

“At the same time, Minister Mirzoyan drew the attention of the parties to the fact that some provisions of the statement of November 9 have not yet been implemented, in this context he stressed the need for the immediate and unconditional repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and other detained persons”, the statement of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Touching upon the meeting held in New York with the mediation and participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, Ararat Mirzoyan reiterated the position of the Armenian side. Official Yerevan believes that a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be carried out within the framework of the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group.