Fighting, arson breaks out after 27-year-old man murdered in Akhalkalaki, Georgia

Fighting and arson broke out in the centre of the city of Akhalkalaki in Georgia (Samtskhe-Javakheti region) on the evening of August 8, 2020, after a 27-year-old man was killed by a gunshot wound during a mass brawl.

According to preliminary reports, another participant in the fight is in the hospital.

According to the Javakheti Information Center, the deceased was from the village of Kulikam. Soon a large group of his fellow villagers arrived in Akhalkalaki.

First they broke into the Artsek hotel, broke the doors and windows and set it on fire. The attackers say that the hotel belongs to the father of the individual whom they accuse of having murdered the 27-year-old man; he is assumed to have fled the city.

Four more private houses were set on fire, which, presumably, are related to the family.

Posted by Kristina Marabyan on შაბათი, 08 აგვისტო, 2020

The context of these attacks is still unclear, and there have been no official comments. The centre of Akhalkalaki is surrounded by police squads, and the city is being patrolled by special forces.

The Georgian Interior Ministry reports an investigation has been launched into premeditated murder and illegal acquisition, possession and carrying of firearms.