fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

Georgia's foreign debt rises to $8.9 billion

messenger vk-black email copy print

External debt of Georgia

Georgia’s public external debt has increased to 8.9 billion dollars. The foreign debt for the last year amounted to 562.149 million dollars.

As of December 2022, the debt amounted to 8.345 billion dollars (22.549 billion GEL at the then exchange rate).

According to data for December 2023, Georgia’s largest creditors are:

● Asian Development Bank. Georgia owes it 2.281 billion dollars;
● European Investment Bank ($1.143 billion);
● International Development Bank ($1.525 billion).

Georgia’s public external debt does not yet pose a threat to macroeconomic stability and, together with domestic debt, fully complies with the requirements of the Law on Economic Freedom, which, in turn, is based on the Maastricht criteria.

Nevertheless, as economists explain, the money generated by external debt is an expensive financial resource that increases the fiscal burden of the country’s taxpayers, including future generations.

External debt of Georgia

Most read

1

Top stories in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia from January 8-12, 2024

2

"Armenia is separating from Russia" - opinion on reforms in the National Security Service

3

"There is a civil war going on inside the Georgian Dream party." Political analyst commentary

4

Ilham Aliyev: "People and cargo from Azerbaijan to Azerbaijan should pass without inspection"

5

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live

6

How history is taught in Europe. Georgia and Armenia participate in large-scale study

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews