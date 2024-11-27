Ex-footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili nominated as Georgian ruling party's presidential candidate

Mikheil Kavelashvili nominated as presidential candidate

Former footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili has been announced as the presidential candidate for Georgia from the ruling Georgian Dream party. On 27 November, he was introduced to the public by the party’s founder and honorary chairman, oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Kavelashvili’s football career includes playing for Tbilisi’s Dinamo, England’s Manchester City, Switzerland’s Grasshopper, and other European clubs.

In the previous parliament, he represented Tbilisi’s Nadzaladevi district as a member of the Georgian Dream majority. Prior to his political career, he worked as a football commentator for Public Television.

Notably, his educational background is absent from the official parliamentary webpage.

Salome Zurabishvili will be the last President of Georgia elected through direct voting. Going forward, the president will be chosen by a special electoral college, and the presidential term will be reduced from six years to five. The electoral college will consist of 300 members, including: All 150 members of parliament,

All 20 deputies from the Supreme Council of the Autonomous Republic of Abkhazia (currently in exile),

All 21 deputies from the Supreme Council of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara,

109 representatives from local self-government bodies (sakrebulo). To elect a president, a two-thirds majority—200 votes—is required. If no candidate receives 200 votes, a second round will take place between the two candidates with the highest vote counts. The presidency will be awarded to the candidate who secures the most votes in the runoff. Presidential candidates will also be nominated by the same electoral college. Each nomination must have the support of at least 30 members of the college. However, members are limited to endorsing only one candidate, ensuring that no deputy can participate in multiple groups of 30 endorsers.

The ruling Georgian Dream party has scheduled the presidential election for 14 December, with the inauguration planned for 29 December.

“Successful footballer who represented Georgia for years” – How Ivanishvili introduced Kavelashvili’s candidacy

“Successful footballer who represented Georgia for years” – this is how Bidzina Ivanishvili introduced Mikheil Kavelashvili’s candidacy as Georgia’s new president.

“Mikheil Kavelashvili needs no formal introduction to the public. A successful footballer, he spent many years honourably representing Georgia. Misha was a key player for the Georgian national football team and a multiple champion across several countries.

His illustrious football career saw him play for Tbilisi’s Dinamo, Vladikavkaz’s Alania, Manchester City, and top Swiss football clubs.

Even before embarking on his political journey, Kavelashvili consistently voiced his principled stance with unwavering conviction on all major issues affecting the country.

By nature—or habitus, if you will—he is the embodiment of the ideal Georgian man. He is a devoted husband and a proud father of four children,” said Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Mikheil Kavelashvili thanked Bidzina Ivanishvili, expressing “pride and happiness.”

“I want to start by expressing my gratitude to Mr. Bidzina Ivanishvili. He is an exceptional and admirable person. I am both proud and happy to have the opportunity to work alongside him in defending our country during such a critical and challenging period. Thank you sincerely for placing this trust in me. I also want to extend special thanks to my colleagues and every member of the majority,” Kavelashvili said.

