European register suspends Georgian higher education quality centre
EQAR suspends Georgia’s higher education centre
The European Quality Assurance Register for Higher Education (EQAR) has suspended the registration of Georgia’s National Centre for Educational Quality Enhancement due to violations dating back to 2023.
EQAR considers the appointment of the Centre’s director, Tamar Makharashvili, as Deputy Minister of Education of Georgia a threat to the Centre’s independence. EQAR experts identified this as a potential conflict of interest.
The report emphasizes that the director or responsible official of such a centre should not hold a political role in government. Furthermore, clear procedures must be established to prevent similar practices in the future, as they pose a threat to the agency’s independence.
According to local experts, ENQA’s decision implies that:
- Georgia’s higher education quality assurance system no longer meets European standards, negatively affecting the reputation of Georgian education, trust in the system, and the country’s international image;
- The reliability of educational programs offered by Georgian universities will be questioned, making the recognition of credits and diplomas of students and graduates abroad problematic, particularly in EU countries and the European Higher Education Area;
- Current and planned joint international educational programs implemented by Georgian universities will be at risk;
- The pace of internationalization of higher education in Georgia, including student mobility and other forms of cooperation, as well as the enrollment of international students, will sharply decline. This will negatively impact teaching quality and universities’ revenues;
- Loss of ENQA membership and registration could lead to the National Centre for Educational Quality Enhancement losing recognition from the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). This would create difficulties in the international recognition of medical education obtained in Georgia. It would also significantly reduce the number of foreign students in medical programs at Georgian universities, causing severe and irreparable financial damage to both public and private higher education sectors.