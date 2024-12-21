European register suspends Georgian higher education quality centre

EQAR suspends Georgia’s higher education centre

The European Quality Assurance Register for Higher Education (EQAR) has suspended the registration of Georgia’s National Centre for Educational Quality Enhancement due to violations dating back to 2023.

EQAR considers the appointment of the Centre’s director, Tamar Makharashvili, as Deputy Minister of Education of Georgia a threat to the Centre’s independence. EQAR experts identified this as a potential conflict of interest.

The report emphasizes that the director or responsible official of such a centre should not hold a political role in government. Furthermore, clear procedures must be established to prevent similar practices in the future, as they pose a threat to the agency’s independence.

According to local experts, ENQA’s decision implies that: