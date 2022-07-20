fbpx
"Georgia will always be a part of us" – the EU ambassador completes his diplomatic mission

EU Ambassador to Georgia Karl Hartzel completed his four-year diplomatic mission. Together with his wife, he recorded a farewell video addressing the Georgian people.

“The warmth and kindness we felt from the citizens of Georgia, the people we met in Tbilisi and other parts of Georgia, was extraordinary,” says Mette Hartzel, the ambassador’s wife, in the address.

According to ambassador Hartzel, the European Union confirmed last month that Georgia had a European perspective, and that Georgia is a member of European nations’ family:

“You probably knew that Georgia was a European country, I knew it as well, and so did many other friends of Georgia, but we cannot help but appreciate the fact that the European Union officially recognized Georgia as a potential future member.”

The former ambassador says, there are many battles ahead, and they believe Georgia will successfully use the opportunities created in this moment. “Not only because throughout history you have repeatedly proven that you do not adapt to retreat, but also because Georgia rests on a European foundation.”

“Georgia also took part in the formation of the values called European values ​​today, and therefore, you have the opportunity to contribute to the strengthening of Europe,” said Karl Hartzel.

On June 8, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Joseph Borrell, nominated Pawel Herczynski as the head of the European Union Representation in Georgia. Karl Hartzel’s replacement will be appointed after the approval of the Government of Georgia.

Pawel Herczynski is currently the European External Action Service (EEAS) Managing Director for Defence, Security Policy and Crisis Response. Before the EEAS, he was Poland’s representative in the Political and Security Committee (PSC). He held several high positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland. He holds a master’s degree in international economics from the Warsaw School of Economics and has studied in Poland, Germany, Spain, Japan, and China.

Pawel Herczynski, the new ambassador of the European Union to Georgia
Pawel Herczynski, the new ambassador of the European Union to Georgia


