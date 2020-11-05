Georgian NGOs: “The government failed to ensure democratic elections”

The 2020 parliamentary elections were characterized by a low level of democracy, which will damage the sustainable development of our country and its international reputation – this is Georgian NGOs’ assessment of the parliamentary elections held on October 31, 2020.

According to them, the Georgian authorities failed to ensure that the elections were held in accordance with democratic standards. The statement states that civil organizations have registered numerous cases of violation of the secrecy of voting and bribery of voters.

“Only five NGOs, which had about 3,000 observers, wrote more than 500 complaints in different polling stations. Some members of the election commission, as well as representatives of political parties, including the opposition, were particularly hostile towards observers,” the statement says.

The statement also mentions the so-called “cartographers case”. According to non-governmental organizations, the government manipulated the patriotic feelings of citizens and “apparently this was the purpose for which the government raised the issue of cartographers, which most likely led to the detention of two innocent people.”

“The 2020 parliamentary elections were the least democratic and free of all elections held under the Georgian Dream government,” NGOs note.

The statement was signed by: