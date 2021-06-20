Live: Armenia’s snap Parliamentary Elections polling day

On June 20, a total of 2008 polling stations in 38 constituencies are open from 08:00 – snap parliamentary elections in Armenia is being held. The country’s authorities and opposition came to the unanimous conclusion that election is the only way out of the political crisis prevalent in the country following its defeat in the second Karabakh war.

Some 25 political forces are participating in the elections – 21 parties and 4 blocs.

The election is unique in the sense that all former presidents and the current acting Prime Minister of the country are participating in it. According to preliminary opinion polls, the main struggle for power will take place between these former and present officials.

According to the Central Election Commission, 2,583,823 people have the right to vote in Armenia.

New voting rules

The voters will not use pens or make any marks on the ballots. Moreover, all ballots containing any entries will be considered invalid.

Instead, all voters are given a ballot per each candidate participating in the election. Voters need to choose a single ballot, put it in an envelope and place it into the ballot box.

Observers

The election is observed by 8 international and 19 local organizations.

Press

The election is covered by 49 foreign and 68 local accredited media.

Duty at passport offices

All territorial passport services are open for the whole duration of the election. They are on watch this weekend so that all voters can participate in the election. Passport offices will provide “services related to the electoral process.” The watch began on June 19. Working hours are from 09.00 to 18.00.