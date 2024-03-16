fbpx
The European Court of Human Rights has considered 10 complaints from Azerbaijan

ECtHR Decisions on Azerbaijan

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) announced six rulings on March 14 regarding 10 applications from Azerbaijan, reports aihmaz.org.

One of the decisions deemed the conviction for defamation of Eldaniz Guliyev, head of the Union of Azerbaijani Intelligentsia, unlawful. He was sentenced to 480 hours of community service and fined 1000 manats [approximately $600] for criticizing the traffic police.

The court ruled to award him compensation of 2,700 euros and 450 euros for legal expenses.

Another decision, also related to criticism of the traffic police, involved corrective labor for the website manager, Elnur Magerramli. In this case, the parties reached a settlement. The government agreed to pay Mageramli 2,000 euros in compensation and 700 euros for legal expenses.

The ECtHR also recognized violations of the rights of Nazim Mamedov, who was sentenced to one year in prison following a lawsuit by the head of a private company for posting a video about him online. The ECtHR ordered compensation of 2,700 euros for Mamedov.

The Strasbourg court also upheld Nazim Gasanov’s complaint regarding unjustified administrative punishment and ruled to award him 1,250 euros.

Oppositiоnist Etibar Mamedov was arrested for 15 days for distributing leaflets calling for participation in a protest. An out-of-court settlement was reached, with the government agreeing to pay him compensation of 5,800 euros and 500 euros for legal expenses.

The ECtHR also rendered a decision on the case of applicants in the case “Kerim Suleymanli and Others v. Azerbaijan.” Kerim Suleymanli, Elvin Suleymanov, Javid Mamedzade, and Baba Suleymanov complained of unfair administrative proceedings. The government agreed to pay them a total of 3,800 euros for moral damages and an additional 1,200 euros for legal expenses.

