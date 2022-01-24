fbpx
Discovering Abkhazia with architect Bislan Bzania, ep.3: the changing face of Sukhum

The changing face of Sukhum

Urbanist Bislan Bagatelia discusses history of the city’s development: who, how and when created its current architectural appearance.

