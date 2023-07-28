Diplomats go to border of Armenia where there is cargo for NK

Diplomats in Kornidzor near the Lachin corridor

Representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations accredited in Armenia, at the invitation of the government and the Foreign Ministry, went to the southern Syunik region near the village of Kornidzor, on the approach to the Lachin corridor. Since the evening of July 26 there has been a convoy heading from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh, with humanitarian cargo of almost 400 tons.

The diplomats got acquainted with the situation on the ground. They were accompanied by the governor of the Syunik region Robert Ghukasyan who said “Baku is talking about integration. But it wants to achieve it by bringing people to starvation? Right there, in Syunik, the ambassadors participated in a closed discussion.”

The Armenian authorities hope that Russian peacekeepers will still deliver humanitarian aid to the unrecognized NKR. They announce that they informed not only RMK, but also Azerbaijan “through the appropriate channels” about the transportation of the cargo. However, Baku calls the Armenian government’s initiative a provocation. The Lachin corridor, the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia and the outside world, has been blocked since December last year. Since June 15, 120,000 Armenians have been living under a strict blockade – Azerbaijan will not allow even humanitarian supplies to be delivered.

“So far there are no positive developments”

Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan, who accompanied the diplomats, told journalists this in Kornidzor. He assured that the Armenian side will continue to inform international partners and carry out appropriate work so that “Azerbaijan fulfills its obligations at the international level.” In particular, the November 2020 statement signed by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as the decision of the International Court of Justice.

“The additional pressure of our international partners on the Azerbaijani authorities is very important,” he said.

Video by Armenpress agency

The Deputy Foreign Minister recalled that in recent days, partners from various countries have made statements, but “this is not enough.”

“It is necessary that the international community act as a united front and not only send clear signals to the Azerbaijani authorities, but also take steps that will ensure the passage of people, goods and vehicles through the Lachin corridor,” he said.

Kostanyan said that “official Yerevan will try to ensure the opening of the Lachin corridor by all political means available to it.” But he did not elaborate on which.

There is also humanitarian cargo in Yerevan and Goris waiting to be sent to NK

The day before, during the discussion of the issue of delivering humanitarian cargo from Armenia to NK, the public television of Armenia aired information that another 500 tons of cargo were waiting to be sent. They are kept in Syunik, in the city of Goris. Another batch of humanitarian aid, about 380 tons, is stored in warehouses in Yerevan.

“There are other organizations that are ready to provide assistance. It all depends on when the road will be open and when we can send it. We need to deliver this cargo as soon as possible. The situation of our compatriots is getting worse every hour,” Yury Khachyan, Deputy Permanent Representative of the unrecognized NKR in Armenia, said.

Azerbaijan proposes Agdam route, NK Armenians refuse

Azerbaijan has long been promoting the possibility of delivering humanitarian cargo to Nagorno-Karabakh through its territory, through Aghdam. The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, spoke about this after the Pashinyan-Aliyev talks in Brussels.

However, the Armenians of NK categorically refuse such an opportunity. Ten days ago, they held an action, blocked the road from Askeran to Aghdam, put up barricades and hung out a poster “Our right to self-determination is not for sale.”

As the humanitarian crisis deepens, locals are declaring: “It is better to starve than to receive aid from Azerbaijan.” They believe that the offer to receive assistance through Aghdam is “a political way of integration into Azerbaijan, which will mean the expulsion of Armenians from Artsakh.”

Opposition member of the Armenian parliament Tigran Abrahamyan stated that Azerbaijan has set itself the task of ensuring that any goods come to NK from the territory of Azerbaijan. Thus, Baku, in his opinion, is trying to eliminate ties with Armenia.

“Azerbaijan believes that this step will accelerate the process of Azerbaijanization of NK, because in this way it will fall under complete dependence on Azerbaijan. Today we are talking about humanitarian cargo, tomorrow we will talk about trade, the day after tomorrow about gas, electricity and other things,” he said.

A comment

Political observer Hakob Badalyan believes that one should not place great hopes on the statements of the ambassadors of different countries, when there is already a decision of the International Court of Justice, which Azerbaijan does not comply with. In February 2023, the Hague ordered Azerbaijan to ensure unhindered movement along the Lachin corridor.

Badalyan proposes to ask diplomats accredited in Armenia the question “whether their countries are able to take steps for the decision of the Hague Court to come into force, are they ready to take real action.” He claims that it is the society of Armenia that should be exacting:

“At the official level, of course, it is incorrect to talk about this. The authorities need to work with all ambassadors and their countries, with international structures, no matter how dissatisfied we are with their inaction.”

According to Badalyan, although there are Russian peacekeepers in the Lachin corridor, all the actors involved in the negotiation process have their own obligations to unblock the road. He believes that, along with the question of the responsibility of Russians, attention should also be focused on the responsibility of other external actors:

“We must not allow anyone to freely and without hesitation turn the fate of Nagorno-Karabakh into a stone with which it will be possible to break the Caucasian window of the Russians – against the backdrop of expressed concern and various calls.”

