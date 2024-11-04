Demolition work intensifies in Baku ahead of COP29

Demolition of houses and buildings in Baku

As the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) approaches, taking place in Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22, demolition and urban development work has intensified in Baku. These activities are leaving some citizens without shelter or jobs, and recent media reports frequently highlight such cases.

Two Dormitories in the Narimanov District

The sound of construction equipment echoes from the fenced-off area on Fatali Khan Khoisky Street in the Narimanov district. Recently, the demolition of two neighboring five-story blocks of a former dormitory began. Nearby commercial establishments have already been abandoned, and plans are in place for their demolition as well.

According to three residents—Zarifa, Gulsara, and Nazila—whom we met in the hallway of the first dormitory, the demolition is being carried out by the construction company Gold Residence.

“We’ve been fighting this company for three months. Some of us were offered 10,000 manats (about $6,000), and they laugh, saying, ‘Buy yourself a new house.’ With that money, you can’t buy a house not only in Narimanov but even in the most distant parts of the city,” Nazila states.

Gulsara mentions that they were told they wouldn’t be compensated at all. The reason given was that the residents are still receiving benefits as internally displaced persons.

“I am from Gubadly. We fled to Baku 30 years ago when our area was occupied. We’ve lived in this dormitory ever since, and I have two daughters. Now they come and tell me that since you receive benefits as an IDP, you are not entitled to compensation for the apartment. The benefit is only 60 manats (about $35). What kind of tyranny is this? I ask what I’m supposed to do, live on the street? They are demolishing the building even though we live here.”

According to Gulsara, the issue of their return to Gubadly is not currently on the agenda. After the demolition of the dormitory, she and her daughters will simply have nowhere to live.

Previously, these two dormitories were filled with residents, most of whom were internally displaced persons. Over time, many have moved out. Currently, only six residents live in the first building and 13 in the second.

In the office of Gold Residence, located near the dormitories, a person identifying himself as Ulvi, a company representative, stated that the residents’ complaints are baseless:

“These are all fabrications. We have compensated most, and they have left. Those residents who do not want to leave have their own interests, so they lie.”

Houses Owned by 11 Families in the 1st Alatava Settlement

On October 30, 11 families whose homes were demolished in the 1st Alatava settlement held a protest. The residents opposed the demolition of their homes by Melissa Park. Videos circulating on social media show the demolitions taking place with residents inside.

“I left my belongings in the house. Everything is left under the rubble. Let them come and compensate for the damage. I bought all of this in poverty and worked hard to furnish my home. What right do you have to demolish my house?” one resident, Ruhangiz Babaeva, told Voice of America.

The residents reported that they had not been able to meet with company representatives. According to the families, the company began demolishing homes without reaching an agreement with them.

“Nobody has met with us yet. We were not given a price for our houses. However, they are demolishing them under threats so that we become afraid and accept whatever price they offer. We do not agree with this because the houses are worth a lot. We live in the Yasamal district; I personally want to stay in this area and do not want to buy a house in the outskirts. Today, the price per square meter in the Yasamal district is no less than 2,500 manats (approximately $1,470),” another resident, Sahib Bagirov, stated to Voice of America.

The Melissa Park company did not respond to media inquiries about this issue. However, the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture informed Voice of America that demolition work in the 1st Alatava settlement of the Yasamal district has been halted and the area is under control.

Locations Around the “Vosmoy Bazar”

Beginning late on October 29, the demolition of structures around the “8th km” shopping center, known as the “Vosmoy Bazar,” located in the Nizami district of Baku, commenced. Reports indicate that over 150 stalls and kiosks have already been demolished.

Photo: Sputnik

Photo: Sputnik

“They say there’s an order from the executive power to demolish these stalls. They claim we will supposedly be relocated to new sites, but this is a lie. Who cares about the poor? Nobody cares about the poor,” complained Sevinj Guseynova, a small business owner whose stall was demolished, to Meydan TV.

According to Turan, the Nizami district executive power stated that the demolition work is only taking place around the market:

“No similar work is being done at the market itself. Illegal stalls and kiosks around the market are being demolished. Measures are being taken to eliminate illegal street trading and unsanitary conditions. After the work is completed, plans are in place for cleaning, landscaping, and greening the area.”

However, traders say they have been allowed to operate there for several decades.

“How could we have traded here for so many years without the authorities’ permission? If it was illegal, where were the city authorities looking? Did they just wake up now?” one trader questioned.

The Law on Property Rights

Lawyer Nemet Kerimli stated to JAMnews that there is no doubt that citizens’ property rights have been violated in the current situation. “According to the Constitution of Azerbaijan, as well as international conventions, every person has the right to property. Article 29 of the Constitution states that citizens may be compelled to sell their property only for state needs. Even in this case, the purchase must occur at a fair price. Private companies generally do not have such a right,” the lawyer noted.

What Constitutes State Needs?

“If a facility of state significance is being built on the territory, if any work is being done related to national security, or if the complete clearance of the area is necessary in the interests of the state, all of this is considered a state need. All other reasons—such as the construction of a new residential building, shopping center, and other facilities—cannot be justified by state needs,” explained Nemat Kerimli.

According to the lawyer, citizens whose homes and workplaces have been demolished can file a lawsuit for the restoration of property rights: “Even if they do not succeed in local courts, the case can be brought before the European Court. There have been many similar cases related to property rights that have been resolved in Strasbourg.”