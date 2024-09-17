Birth rates decline year by year in Azerbaijan

Decline in birth rates in Azerbaijan

The new school year began in Azerbaijan yesterday. According to the State Agency for Preschool and General Education, 132,261 children have been enrolled in the first grade for the 2024-2025 school year, nearly 5,000 fewer than last year. The Ministry of Science and Education reported that 137,862 children started first grade in the 2023-2024 school year.

Statistics reveal a trend of decreasing student numbers. In the 2022-2023 school year, 151,560 children were enrolled in first grade, compared to 159,644 in the 2019-2020 school year. Over five years, the number of first graders has decreased by 27,000.

Photo: AzerTac

State Agency for Preschool and General Education, also reported a noticeable decline in student numbers in regional schools:

“This is evident from teachers’ reports and student transfers. The decrease in enrollment in rural schools is linked to the overall decline in the country’s birth rate.”

A few years ago, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev also attributed the drop in first-grade students to demographic issues.

Jeyhun Mammadov

Jeyhun Mammadov, a member of the Milli Mejlis VI convocation, told Turan News Agency that the issue of declining student numbers is highly relevant and requires action:

“This is especially evident in the regions. This issue needs to be addressed seriously. The Ministry of Science and Education has an Education Institute, and one of its main functions should be researching such issues.”

Mammadov warned that without a serious response to these problems, future issues could arise. He noted that whereas families used to have five or six children, today they prefer to have two or even one:

“This is also a pressing societal problem.”

He pointed out that one reason for the decline is divorces:

“Another factor is that young people are less inclined to marry. They believe it’s better not to marry than to start a family and take on responsibilities. This is also a significant factor that needs to be considered, as the attitudes of young people will create challenges in the future.”

Mamedov emphasized the need for appropriate programs and serious measures:

“There is also a pressing need to raise awareness in this area.”

Nabatali Gulamoglu

Education expert Nabatali Gulamoglu told Radio Liberty that as humanity progresses, people’s needs also increase:

“To meet these needs, a sufficient income within the family is necessary. If a family cannot achieve financial well-being, it reduces the birth rate. Having many children becomes a burden that parents struggle to handle, leading to a decrease in the number of children and, consequently, students.”

According to the expert, the reduction in student numbers is not only a demographic but also a social process:

“Since the desire to match the social environment is not realized, parents plan their families accordingly. Nowadays, sending a child to school requires substantial financial resources. If a family has three or four children, it becomes a serious issue. Thus, parents prefer to have fewer children to reduce their burdens. This trend will gradually become the norm.”

To reverse this trend, Azerbaijan needs an abundance of material wealth and a free economic environment, according to Nabatali Gulamoglu.