Azerbaijan confirms Parliamentary election results

Azerbaijan’s Parliamentary election results

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has announced the results of the snap elections to the Milli Majlis, held on September 1.

At today’s meeting, chaired by CEC head Mazahir Panahov, the commission reviewed appeals related to the parliamentary elections.

The CEC decided to dissolve 35 polling station commissions, following a proposal by CEC deputy chairman Rovzat Gasimov, who expressed doubts about the voting results at several polling stations:

“As a result, it became necessary to annul the voting results at these polling stations.”

Gasimov’s proposal was put to a vote and approved by the CEC members.

Despite the annulment of results from 35 polling stations, it did not affect the overall outcome of the parliamentary elections.

To recap, Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev’s party, Yeni Azerbaijan (New Azerbaijan), retained its absolute majority in the Milli Majlis, securing 68 seats. Another 44 seats went to independent candidates, most of whom are known for their pro-government stance.

The Party of Civil Solidarity won three seats, while the Party of Justice, Rights, and Democracy secured two. One seat each went to the Republican Alternative, National Independence, Democratic Reforms, Homeland, Great Creation, Great Azerbaijan, National Front, and the Azerbaijan Party of Democratic Enlightenment.

Next, the members of the Central Election Commission (CEC) discussed the preparation of the protocol on the overall results of the Milli Majlis elections for the seventh convocation and its submission to the Constitutional Court for approval. The commission members approved and signed the final election protocol.

In accordance with the Electoral Code, the CEC will forward the final protocol, along with relevant documents, to the Constitutional Court for further approval.

The Constitutional Court is required to validate the election results within 10 days of receiving all the documents.