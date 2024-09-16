fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan confirms Parliamentary election results

messenger vk-black email copy print

Azerbaijan’s Parliamentary election results

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has announced the results of the snap elections to the Milli Majlis, held on September 1.

At today’s meeting, chaired by CEC head Mazahir Panahov, the commission reviewed appeals related to the parliamentary elections.

The CEC decided to dissolve 35 polling station commissions, following a proposal by CEC deputy chairman Rovzat Gasimov, who expressed doubts about the voting results at several polling stations:

“As a result, it became necessary to annul the voting results at these polling stations.”

Gasimov’s proposal was put to a vote and approved by the CEC members.

Despite the annulment of results from 35 polling stations, it did not affect the overall outcome of the parliamentary elections.

To recap, Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev’s party, Yeni Azerbaijan (New Azerbaijan), retained its absolute majority in the Milli Majlis, securing 68 seats. Another 44 seats went to independent candidates, most of whom are known for their pro-government stance.

The Party of Civil Solidarity won three seats, while the Party of Justice, Rights, and Democracy secured two. One seat each went to the Republican Alternative, National Independence, Democratic Reforms, Homeland, Great Creation, Great Azerbaijan, National Front, and the Azerbaijan Party of Democratic Enlightenment.

Next, the members of the Central Election Commission (CEC) discussed the preparation of the protocol on the overall results of the Milli Majlis elections for the seventh convocation and its submission to the Constitutional Court for approval. The commission members approved and signed the final election protocol.

In accordance with the Electoral Code, the CEC will forward the final protocol, along with relevant documents, to the Constitutional Court for further approval.

The Constitutional Court is required to validate the election results within 10 days of receiving all the documents.

Most read

1

Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from September 9-13, 2024

2

Opinion: "There is pressure on Erdoğan regarding the opening of the Armenian-Turkish border"

3

Tehran's panic over Zangezur: Iran against Russia? A perspective from Baku

4

"Contradictions between Russia and Iran on the 'corridor' issue are obvious": Opinion from Yerevan

5

"Pashinyan's proposal to Baku is not in Armenia's best interest." Opinion from Yerevan

6

"Apologies won’t suffice": South Ossetia reacts to Ivanishvili’s statement that Georgia will apologize for the August 2008 war

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews