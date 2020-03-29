Two more coronavirus deaths in Armenia

A 55-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man have died from coronavirus at the Nork Infectious Disease Hospital in Yerevan.

This was announced late at night by the Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan. The number of deaths thus reached three.

“I regret to announce that in the last hour, the death of two patients has been recorded in the Nork infectious diseases hospital. This is a 55-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man who were diagnosed with coronavirus in combination with other chronic diseases. Doctors did everything possible to save their lives, but, unfortunately, failed … ”, said Torosyan.

On the morning of March 29 in Armenia there were 407 infected people. 30 people have already been cured and discharged from the hospital. About 600 people are quarantined.

